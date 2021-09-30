School officials investigating Yorba Linda poster apparently mocking Latino students

School officials are investigating a photo of a Yorba Linda High School student holding a poster that outraged community members say apparently mocks Latino students at Esperanza High School ahead of a rivalry football game Friday.

The poster says, “ur dad is my GARDENER,” according to social media posts.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a statement that it’s aware of an “inappropriate” poster created by students “without the knowledge or authorization of staff at Yorba Linda High School.”

“Unequivocally, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District condemns any and all forms of discrimination.” the district said. “The district will not tolerate this kind of damaging behavior by our students or on our school campuses.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 30, 2021.