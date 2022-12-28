A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades.

Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation.

Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of multiple child molestations that happened for several years at the homes of multiple people while Hernandez was employed as a school photographer.

During the course of their investigation, several other alleged crimes were uncovered.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued and Hernandez was taken into custody without incident.

He’s since been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County. He remains in custody with bail set at $350,000.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who have yet to be contacted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Hernandez is due in court on Thursday.