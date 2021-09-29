School police shoot man with weapon near South L.A. campus: Officials

An armed man was shot and wounded by a school police officer outside a middle school in South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

Administrators at Carver Middle School in South Park reported a man on the school’s perimeter causing a disturbance around 1:15 p.m., L.A. school police said in a news release.

The man was bothering students, staff and parents, the administrators told police. When officers arrived on scene, he confronted them with a weapon, authorities said.

Officers chased the man on foot for two blocks north of the school. At some point at least one officer opened fire, but it’s unclear what prompted the use of lethal force.

Police say they recovered a weapon from the suspect, but they have not described what he was armed with.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials did not provide information on his condition or identity.

The incident comes after a Long Beach Unified safety officer shot an 18-year-old woman as the car she was in drove away near Millikan High School earlier this week.

Loved ones said Wednesday that Mona Rodriguez was brain dead and would be taken off life support once all her family members said their goodbyes.

Long Beach police say the officer was investigating a fight Rodriguez was involved in with a 15-year-old girl when she and two others began driving away. But it’s unclear what prompted him to open fire, and Rodriguez’s family is calling for prosecution.

Both school officer shootings remain under investigation.