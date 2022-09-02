A campus security officer has been arrested after he was discovered to have had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Slover Mountain Continuation High School.

Colton resident Jonathan Ray Calderilla, 35, was arrested Friday and faces a charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

Colton, who was placed on administrative leave last month by the Colton Unified School District, is accused of sending “inappropriate text messages to the minor,” authorities said.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, and investigators believe that he could have other victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website.