Police will increase patrols Tuesday at Jordan High School in Long Beach after a threat was made against the campus.

Authorities were notified of the threat just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

Video showed a large police response, with multiple patrol units parked outside the school located at 6500 Atlantic Avenue late Monday.

Investigators later determined that no credible threat existed, the Police Department stated.

Despite the finding, Long Beach police said they will have increased patrols at the school on Tuesday.

No information has been released about the source of the threat.