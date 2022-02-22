School under investigation for failure to report sexual assault allegations against student: Rialto PD

A Rialto school is under investigation after a 17-year-old boy was accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls, one of whom reported the incident to school officials last year, though police were not notified.

Around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, police were notified of a sexual battery that occurred at Carter High School, the Rialto Police Department said in a news release.

The initial report to police was that a 15-year-old female student had been sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old male student several times over the past three months.

When detectives investigated the allegations, they learned there were two additional female students, ages 15 and 16, who said they were sexually assaulted by the same suspect, the department said.

Although one of the victims first reported the assaults to school officials in September 2021, no notification was made to the Rialto Police Department until Feb. 16, the news release states.

As soon as the department was notified of the incidents, a criminal investigation was initiated

and remains ongoing, police said.

Detectives contacted the juvenile suspect who was issued a citation and released into the custody of his parents, pending criminal charges being filed.

In addition, criminal charges have been recommended to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review regarding the failure of two school officials to report the incident in accordance with California State mandated reporting laws.

The reason for the delay in the school reporting the incident to the department is also under investigation.

The Rialto Police Department requests that anyone who may have information related to this incident contact Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463.