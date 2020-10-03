‘Schools are essential’: Laguna Beach parents protest for reopening of classes

A classroom in the Laguna Beach Unified School District is seen in a photo shared by the district.

As the Laguna Beach Unified School District prepares to welcome back its elementary school students for in-person learning as part of a hybrid model next week, parents with children in the district’s secondary schools are wondering why their kids cannot go back yet.

Several dozen parents demonstrated at Main Beach, with several holding signs such as “schools are essential!” for the steady stream of motorists passing by on South Coast Highway.

Indeed, the message was received, as the crowd roared its approval with each honk of a horn.

Celeste Gilles, 48, who has two sons at Laguna Beach High School, held up a sign that said, “School board report card grade = F.”

