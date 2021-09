Related Content Rat infestation delays start of school for weeks at Schurr High School in Montebello

Schurr High School in Montebello was scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, after being closed for several weeks because of a rat infestation that delayed the start of the school year on campus.

Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 14, 2021.