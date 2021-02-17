Scientist hosted Culver City event as ‘immunity bubble’ but it became a virus superspreader

Peter Diamandis, Founder & Executive Chairman, XPRIZE attends the Global Learning XPRIZE Foundation Grand-prize Awards at Google Playa Vista Office on May 15, 2019 in Playa Vista, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Global Learning XPRIZE)

As Southern California last month reeled from a COVID-19 surge that overwhelmed hospitals, bottlenecked ambulance systems and killed thousands, a physician hosted a conference in Culver City.

Peter Diamandis, who is also an engineer, executive and scientist, believed he could create an “immunity bubble” and safely host a scaled-down version of his pricey annual tech conference.

Instead, the conference became a superspreader event that infected 24 people, including Diamandis, with the novel coronavirus.

“I thought creating a COVID ‘immunity bubble’ for a small group in a TV studio setting was possible,” Diamandis, 59, wrote in a blog post last week. “I was wrong.”

