Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman with a fire extinguisher while riding a scooter in West Los Angeles over the weekend.

The caught-on-video incident happened around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Pico and Gateway boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who is Asian, was walking to get coffee in her neighborhood and was on the phone with a friend when she heard someone calling to her, according to her boyfriend, who did not want to be identified.

She then noticed the man on the scooter, but ignored him. She thought he had stopped following her, but a few blocks later, the woman was attacked.

Video shared with KTLA by the victim’s boyfriend shows the man riding alongside the victim as he appears to hit her in the back of the head and she falls to the ground.

The man then rode off.

“She suddenly felt something hit her over the head, she fell to the ground, she lost consciousness for a few moments,” the boyfriend told KTLA.

He added that his girlfriend thought something that fallen from a building and hit her, until a witness told her he had seen what happened.

“That’s when she realized she was the victim of an assault,” the boyfriend said.

He added that doctors think she may have suffered a concussion in the attack.

“She is dizzy, nauseous, her balance is off,” the boyfriend said.

Police are still looking for the assailant. He is is described as being 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored shorts.

“She’s concerned, she wants this man to be caught and brought to justice,” the boyfriend said.