The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck and killed a scooter rider in East Hollywood early Sunday morning.

A man riding a Lime scooter across Western Avenue north of Sierra Vista Avenue was hit a few minutes before 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man, who was struck by what police described as a black sedan, was ejected from the scooter and came to rest in the roadway, where he was hit again by a silver Lexus.

The Lexus driver stayed at the scene and called authorities, who took the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

The black sedan, which fled north on Western Avenue, is believed to be a Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible made between 2001 and 2005.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact detectives at 213-473-0234.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).