Scooter-riding man struck by and trapped under car in University Park, officials say

Local news

by: , with reporting by Sam Bader

Posted: / Updated:

A man riding a scooter in University Park was injured after he collided with a car and became stuck under the vehicle before he was freed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, officials said.

The crash in the 500 block of West 28th Street occurred just after 6 p.m., said Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the man was riding a scooter

The victim, a man, had to be extricated by the LAFD, and he was taken to a local hospital, Prange said.

His condition is unknown.

