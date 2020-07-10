Scorching heat wave expected to sweep SoCal this weekend

A large upper-level high-pressure system building over the Four Corners region will bring heat to Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be well above normal on Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will remain warm.
The weather service issued heat advisories for L.A. County valleys and mountains from Saturday morning through Sunday evening, with temperatures ranging from the 90s to 104.
Heat advisories are also in effect for inland Orange County, the Inland Empire, inland San Diego County and the Santa Ana Mountains, with temperatures of 94 to 104 degrees expected.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.