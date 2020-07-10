Scorching heat wave expected to sweep SoCal this weekend

High pressure centered over the Four Corners will bring heat to the Southland this weekend. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

A large upper-level high-pressure system building over the Four Corners region will bring heat to Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be well above normal on Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will remain warm.

The weather service issued heat advisories for L.A. County valleys and mountains from Saturday morning through Sunday evening, with temperatures ranging from the 90s to 104.

Heat advisories are also in effect for inland Orange County, the Inland Empire, inland San Diego County and the Santa Ana Mountains, with temperatures of 94 to 104 degrees expected.

Sweltering heat is expected this weekend, especially for deserts & Inland Empire, where temperatures will likely climb to their highest values so far this year. Lower Deserts may reach 120 F.



The coast will be very warm too, but the heat will be less oppressive vs inland. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GjTHKBeYR0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 9, 2020