Television producer Eric Weinberg, shown in this photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested on July 14, 2022.

A Hollywood television writer and producer was been arrested again on Tuesday for a series of rape allegations.

Eric Weinberg, 62, is facing 18 sexual abuse and assault charges filed by prosecutors.

Weinberg was a co-executive producer on hit shows such as “Scrubs,” “Californication,” and “Anger Management,” and has credits dating back to the mid-90s, according to his IMDB page.

He was arrested and released later the same day after posting a bond of $5 million, records show.

Weinberg would allegedly target women in “grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” while luring them to his home on the pretense of a professional photo shoot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Once the women were inside his home, he would allegedly sexually assault them, LAPD officials said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, alleged victims say Weinberg used photography and his career to establish trust with victims while pressuring them to take off their clothes or engage in unconsented sexual activity during photo shoots.

He was previously arrested in July for a series of assault allegations taking place between 2012 and 2019. Some allegations date as far back as the early 2000s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to the July 2022 arrest, Weinberg had been investigated at least twice before, police say.

So far, authorities have identified at least eight victims, but police believe there could be more.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will detail charges against Weinberg at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.