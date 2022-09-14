A toxic algae bloom is believed to be behind the sickness that’s affecting multiple sea lions, causing them to suffer seizures and more.

The toxin produced by the algae moves up the food chain, eventually entering sea lions through the fish they eat and causing neurological symptoms like seizures, comas, brain damage or death.

In San Pedro, the experts at the Marine Mammal Care Center are working to heal the creatures so they can return to the wild.

Lauren Palmer of the MMCC said if you spot a sea lion suffering from a seizure in the wild, you should alert the rescue agencies.

“The worst thing you can do” is to approach the creatures, as that “may stimulate them to have full-blown seizures,” Palmer said.

“They’re not aware of their surroundings and what’s going on, so leaving them alone is the most important thing we can do,” Palmer added.