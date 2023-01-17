An Irvine man was shot and killed by the Seal Beach Police Department Monday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road at 9:36 p.m. to investigate a “suspicious person in front of a residence,” police spokesperson Julia Clasby said Tuesday morning.

The “suspicious person” was armed with a gun, and at least one officer opened fire, striking the 47-year-old an unknown number of times, police said.

Neighbors told KTLA they heard a barrage of gunfire.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A black handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Clasby said police believe there “is some type of connection” between the man and the person who called police, a resident of the home “where he was trying to gain access.”

“This doesn’t appear to be a random incident, and at this point, there is no threat to public safety,” she added.