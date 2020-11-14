Seal Beach prepares for possible flooding with King Tides expected along coast

King Tides are predicted to arrive along the Southern California coast Saturday through Monday, prompting officials to make preparations to stop any possible flooding.

The tides in Seal Beach will roll in at a height of 8.1 feet around 7:45 a.m. and slowly taper off during the next morning through Wednesday, city officials said.

A King Tide is a non-scientific term often used to describe exceptionally high tides, which usually come during a new or full moon and when the moon is at its perigee, according to the National Ocean Service.

The National Weather Service said the combination of high tides and elevated surf will bring the potential for minor tidal overflow at beach parking lots from Saturday through Monday. Swimmers and inexperienced surfers were told to stay away from the water.

In preparation, Seal Beach on Friday set up a small berm under the pier to help mitigate possible flooding and a front loader tractor was positioned on the west beach to build another berm if needed to fend off any overflow, the Seal Beach Police Department said.

Since high tides typically bring more debris to the beaches, the city will be deploying the surf rake right after, police said.

In July, an area in the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach was flooded while the region was under a high tide and elevated surf advisory.

The combination of larger than normal high tides and elevated surf will bring the potential for minor tidal overflow affecting some adjacent beach parking lots Sat-Mon for the Central Coast and LA/VTA coast. Be careful if you're heading to the beach this weekend! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/65OY8WQOsq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 13, 2020