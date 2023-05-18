True to predictions from the National Weather Service, large surf and high tide combined to bring coastal flooding to Orange County Wednesday night.

The flooding was not severe, only about a foot or foot-and-a-half of water, but it did affect a parking lot, bikeways and some structures.

The flooding near Seal Beach Pier may have been just a prelude.

The tide is expected to be highest at about 9 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Orange County Register, meaning more flooding could be on the way.

Warnings have been issued for south-facing beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

At high tide, “beach erosion along with water over walkways & parking lots could occur,” the NWS said on Twitter.

“Stay off rock walls & jetties,” the agency added.