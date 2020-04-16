Sean Penn joins L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for briefing on city’s coronavirus response

For Thursday’s update on Los Angeles’ coronavirus response, Mayor Eric Garcetti will be joined by actor Sean Penn, who’s been working with the city to operate drive-thru testing sites.

Also slated to speak at the 5:15 p.m. briefing is Dr. Cynthia Davis, a public health veteran who worked to combat HIV in communities of color and developed L.A. County’s first mobile HIV testing program in 1991.

Her appearance comes as county health officials on Thursday released data showing COVID-19 is killing black Angelenos at a disproportionate rate.

Blacks account for about 16% of the county’s 455 deaths, but only 9% of its population and 5% of the 10,854 cases, according to the new figures. The data remains incomplete, with 3,527 cases and 33 deaths still under investigation.

A similar trend is emerging statewide, with current figures showing black Californians — 6% of the population — account for 12% of its virus-related deaths.

Overall, cases continue rack up, and L.A. County on Thursday reported its highest single-day increase in fatalities for the third day in a row.

L.A. Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas, who’s also been working with Penn’s relief organization CORE, will also be joining the mayor.

The nonprofit, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, is the same group Penn sent to help rebuild Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. L.A. deputy mayor Jeff Gorell said the organization is “taking over some testing workload” for LAFD.

There are now 28 city- and country-run testing locations across L.A. County, and the mayor hopes they will have tested more than 60,000 people by the end of this week.

Anyone with symptoms can now make an appointment to get tested, and Garcetti said Monday there’s enough capacity that everyone who needs one can get a test the same or next day.

As of last Friday, CORE was running five drive-thru sites across the county that had provided thousands of tests.

“We have an infrastructure in place to respond, and so we decided that we would if we could be value added,” Penn told the Associated Press. “It’s something that we can adapt to very quickly with the training of the Los Angeles Fire Department initially. And then we’re able to take all those firemen and put them back in to serve the people in the way that we need them to.”

On Wednesday, Garcetti was joined by officials from USC, which is working with the county on antibody testing in hopes of determining how many asymptomatic people had the virus and are now immune to it.

“The data that they are gathering will absolutely help us determine just how contagious and deadly the virus is so that our hospitals, public officials and public can plan accordingly,” USC President Carol Folt said.

The mayor also on Wednesday announced a free meal program available to city of L.A. residents over 60.

Earlier this week, Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement through May 15, to coincide with the scheduled expiration of stay-at-home orders.

Until 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the city was collecting applications for the Angeleno Card, a donation-funded program that will give debit cards loaded with money to impoverished Angelenos. The initiative received an overwhelming response and had received more than 290,000 applications by Wednesday evening.

It will give up to $1,500 to people who’ve lost at least half their income due to coronavirus and were already below the federal poverty line before the crisis. Since funds are unlimited, it’s unclear how many people will ultimately benefit.

Check back for updates on this developing story.