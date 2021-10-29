Sean Penn’s CORE faces labor charges after actor allegedly threatened workers who criticized conditions at vaccine site

Health care workers line get COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against actor Sean Penn and his nonprofit disaster response organization over claims that Penn threatened employees who criticized conditions at a Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site.

The lawyer who brought the charges said an internal email from Penn to his employees amounted to coercive conduct that could negatively affect young workers. Lawyers for the Oscar-winning actor are insisting that the claims are frivolous and without merit and are calling for their dismissal.

Penn’s nonprofit group, Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, assisted the city of Los Angeles at the mass vaccination site in January, earning praise for taking action during a critical moment in the pandemic when the city was transitioning from testing to vaccination.

But Penn and CORE quickly came under scrutiny after two anonymous commenters left disparaging remarks on a New York Times message board about the working hours and food provisions at the site.

