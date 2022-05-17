Two hikers who got lost in a canyon near Tarzana Tuesday night were rescued by search and rescue crews.

The two hikers, who were identified as two women, were reported being lost around 9:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters and one LAPD helicopter responded to the scene.

Two lost hikers are evaluated by first responders near Tarzana on May 17, 2022 (KTLA)

The two hikers were rescued by crews aboard an LAFD helicopter and taken to a safe landing zone where they unloaded and were evaluated by paramedics.

No details have been provided about any injuries the two hikers may have suffered, but video from Sky5 showed both women walking under their own power with no obvious signs of injury.

KTLA reached out to LAFD officials but have yet to hear back.