Authorities continue to search for the driver who ran down a beloved community leader in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve and then fled the scene.

Trina Newman, 61, a local minister and foster parent, was walking to her car on Broadway at 88th Street after delivering Christmas gifts at a community center Saturday when a driver struck her and her vehicle and sped away around 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.

Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grainy security video obtained by KTLA showed the collision. However, the video did not provide a clear view of the make and model of the vehicle.

Trina Newman, 61. (Amarrie Nicasio)

LAPD did not have an update on the investigation Sunday.

Amarrie Nicasio, Newman’s daughter told KTLA a candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the site of the collision.

“She helped everybody she gave back to the community in every way she could. She’s a good person. Whoever did this needs to step up and turn yourself in,” Nicasio told KTLA Saturday evening.