Authorities continue to search for the driver who ran down a beloved community leader in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve and then fled the scene.
Trina Newman, 61, a local minister and foster parent, was walking to her car on Broadway at 88th Street after delivering Christmas gifts at a community center Saturday when a driver struck her and her vehicle and sped away around 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.
Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A grainy security video obtained by KTLA showed the collision. However, the video did not provide a clear view of the make and model of the vehicle.
LAPD did not have an update on the investigation Sunday.
Amarrie Nicasio, Newman’s daughter told KTLA a candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the site of the collision.
“She helped everybody she gave back to the community in every way she could. She’s a good person. Whoever did this needs to step up and turn yourself in,” Nicasio told KTLA Saturday evening.