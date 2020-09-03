Search continues for missing L.A. firefighter possibly kidnapped in Mexico, authorities say

Francisco Aguilar, a firefighter from Los Angeles has been reported missing during a visit to Baja California, Mexico. (Courtesy: Aguilar Family)

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested Wednesday night that a missing L.A. firefighter may have been violently kidnapped in Baja California, Mexican authorities said they are still investigating the circumstances of his disappearance.

Francisco Aguilar, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, disappeared from his condo in Mexico last month, according to family members.

Garcetti began his Wednesday media briefing by saying that Aguilar may have been the victim of a violent kidnapping. He later clarified that he had only read a news report that said Aguilar had possibly been kidnapped and had no additional information.

Alex Comisar, spokesman for Garcetti, said the mayor’s office has been in contact with both U.S. and Mexican authorities about the case.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.