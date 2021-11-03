Search continues for missing Mid-City mom as more information emerges about investigation into her employer

Friends and family of missing mother Heidi Planck are continuing their search, with a group putting up flyers in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

“The reason we’re focusing here is because her dog was found on the 29th floor of the Hope + Flower building,” a friend of Planck’s said.

Planck has been missing for nearly three weeks, but her ex-husband Jim Wayne believes the answer to her location could be related to her job as financial controller at Camden Capital of El Segundo.

Jason Sugarman, managing partner of Camden Capital, is accused of swindling a Native American tribe out of millions in pension funds. He faces charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding the tribes out of about $43 million.

Sugarman is son-in-law of Peter Guber, co-owner of the Dodgers, Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Football Club and founder of Mandalay Entertainment.

Wayne said the SEC contacted him on Oct. 21 — four days after Planck vanished — to ask about Sugarman and Camden Capital.

Planck was last seen on Oct. 17 at her son’s football game in Downey.

A prayer vigil for Planck is planned for this Sunday. It will be held in downtown L.A. at Flower Street and West 12th Street.