The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing while swimming in Corona Del Mar Saturday (Provided Image/U.S. Coast Guard)

A search is ongoing for a 48-year-old man who went missing while swimming near Corona Del Mar.

The unidentified swimmer went missing Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

He was last seen wearing blue biker shorts near Corona Del Mar, the Coast Guard said.

On Saturday, crews searched in the water for the missing man, including crews from Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as a helicopter crew from the Point Mugu Naval Base.

The search was called off on Saturday but resumed again Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 310-521-3801.