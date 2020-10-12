Search continues 6 days after Woodland Hills mother vanished in Zion National Park

A search continues Monday for a missing mother from Woodland Hills who disappeared in Utah’s Zion National Forest last week.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 when she was possibly dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area within Zion National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Holly Courtier is seen in an image provided by the National Park Service.

Courtier never made it to the return shuttle, her daughter Kailey Chambers said during an interview with KTLA.

Chambers said she spoke to her mother the Friday before her trip but has not heard from her since.

Courtier, a Woodland Hills resident, is an avid hiker who has visited Zion several times before, according to her daughter.

“I know she would never give up on finding me and I’m not going to give up on finding her,” Chambers said.

Courtier stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a Patagonia black puff jacket, a dark tank top, Danner Trail gray hiking boots and an Osprey blue multi-day pack.

Courtier may also have a cream-colored, open-front hoody, a puffy blanket and a camouflage, double-size hammock, according to the news release.

Park rangers and sheriff’s officials are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Courtier. Anyone with information can contact the Park Service’s ISB tip line at 888-653-0009.