Over 80 people led another search effort for the missing actor Julian Sands on Saturday, but he was not located and still remains missing.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and staff searched for the 65-year-old with the help of two helicopters and drone crews.

Aviation resources conducted aerial search and assessment efforts over remote areas across Mount Baldy, and the drone crews searched areas that were inaccessible to ground crews, police said.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” SBSD said in a statement. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 [or more] feet of ice and snow.”

FILE – Actor Julian Sands attends the “Forbidden Fruit” readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches specific to Sands since his January disappearance.

Eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area during that time, authorities said.

Sands remains an active missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Meelker at the Fontana Station at 909-356-6710.