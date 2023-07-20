Evan Chezick, 41, in a 2022 booking photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Los Angeles County facility on Thursday.

Evan Chezick, 41, escaped from the Julius Klein Conservation Camp in Azusa and was discovered missing around 7:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

When authorities couldn’t find Chezick during a morning head count, staff members immediately searched the buildings and grounds but he was nowhere to be found.

Chezick is described as a man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 187 pounds.

He has blonde/strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat shorts.

Chezick is currently serving a five-year and four-month sentence for second-strike charges of possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict and resisting/deterring an officer with threat/violence.

He was admitted to the correctional facility on Sept. 20, 2022, from Madera County.

Anyone who has seen Chezick or knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact law enforcement, call 911 or Camp Commander Shane Baker at 626-910-1213.