Authorities in Monrovia are continuing their search for a hiker who went missing in Monrovia Canyon Park.

Colin Walker, 53, was last seen on security video from a nearby home walking towards the park’s trailhead around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Colin Walker as seen in an undated photo.

Police say Walker is an avid hiker known to frequent mountain ranges in the area. However, they are concerned due to the extreme heatwave that has been scorching Southern California.

Several search and rescue teams are handling the search on foot and by helicopter.