Robyn Jeannette De La Torre, 27, in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Inglewood earlier this week.

The woman, identified as Robyn Jeannette De La Torre, 27, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Her last known location was on the 5000 block of Lennox Boulevard in Inglewood.

De La Torre is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black backpack. She may also be wearing eyeglasses.

Loved ones say De La Torre suffers from seizures and requires medication. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who may have seen De La Torre or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.