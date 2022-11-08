Rescue teams are searching for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning.

Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

It was initially unclear if anyone was inside the vehicles, described as a white minivan and a black sedan.

A full river rescue response was in place along the river, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to determine that the vehicles were unoccupied but were still searching the river to determine if there were any victims in the water.

