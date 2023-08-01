Jack Stanley Thomas, 55, in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Loved ones are searching for a Los Angeles County man who went missing on Catalina Island nearly two weeks ago.

The man was identified as Jack Stanley Thomas, 55, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Thomas also goes by the nickname, “Doc,” officials said.

He was last seen on July 19 near Avalon Bay in the city of Avalon around 10 p.m. Avalon is the only incorporated city on Catalina Island.

Thomas is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has gray hair, light-colored eyes, a full beard and eyeglasses.

Authorities say the man might have possibly been headed to San Diego.

Thomas’ family has not heard from him since and is concerned for his well-being. They’ve released a photo of the man, hoping the public may have spotted him.

Jack Stanley Thomas, 55, in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Avalon Bay is located on the southeast end of Catalina Island and is a popular tourist destination about 22 miles off the coast of Southern California. The island is only accessible by boat or ferry from SoCal.

No further details were released surrounding the man’s disappearance. Anyone who has spotted Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau/Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.