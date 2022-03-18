Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck possibly connected to an abandoned and neglected dog that later died.

The driver of a vehicle described as possibly a Ford F-150 with a camper shell may have information about an abandoned dog found near a dumpster of a local business in Lancaster, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bulletin.

“The dog showed signs of severe neglect and has since passed away,” the bulletin reads. “Let’s find who is responsible for harming this dog.”

No further details about the truck, driver or dog were released Friday, but authorities shared photos of the vehicle and the animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Bowser at 661-948-8466.