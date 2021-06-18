Search on for gunman who fatally shot man, left woman wounded in Florence-Firestone area

The search is on for whoever fatally shot a man and wounded a woman in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area Friday morning.

The shooting took place about 1:47 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Deputies found two gunshot victims when they arrived at the intersection of East 65th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

A 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were taken from the scene to a local hospital, the news release stated.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman, who is also unidentified, was treated and listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the victims were standing outside of a parked motorhome at the time of the shooting. It was unclear if the two lived in the motor home.

A male believed to be the shooter was seen running from the scene, but no further description was available.

The weapon remains outstanding, and investigators are not sure if the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.