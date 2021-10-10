Search on for gunman who fatally shot passenger on Metro train in Hollywood

Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a passenger on a Los Angeles Metro Rail train in Hollywood Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the Hollywood and Vine station after receiving a call about the shooting at 5:11 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lopez confirmed.

Witnesses said a male passenger appeared to be agitated and was pacing on the train while arguing with an unidentified female who was seated nearby.

He then pulled out a gun and shot her when the train came to a stop at the Hollywood and Vine station, witnesses told police.

The gunfire apparently struck the victim in the neck, LAPD spokesperson Rick Jagger said.

Citizens were performing CPR on the victim when officers arrived and assisted with first aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter had exited the train and fled onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction, Lopez said.

He was described as a male Hispanic and was wearing a blue jacket, blue shorts, dark hat and a surgical mask.

There was no word on what, if any, relationship the gunman and victim had prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470.