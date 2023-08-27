Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Park on Aug. 27, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another hospitalized in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Adams Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes confirmed.

The suspects were in a car headed eastbound on Adams Boulevard when they collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Arlington Avenue, Cervantes said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, described as a Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

A passenger in the same vehicle, described as a Hispanic female, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A male and a female are believed to have exited the suspect vehicle and fled the scene after the crash.