Police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another hospitalized in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Sunday morning.
The crash was reported around 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Adams Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes confirmed.
The suspects were in a car headed eastbound on Adams Boulevard when they collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Arlington Avenue, Cervantes said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, described as a Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.
A passenger in the same vehicle, described as a Hispanic female, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
A male and a female are believed to have exited the suspect vehicle and fled the scene after the crash.