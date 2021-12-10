Search on for man who attempted to abduct 2 women in Westminster

Police are asking the public for help in their search for whoever attempted to kidnap two women in Westminster earlier this week.

The incidents were reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hoover Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

Officers found two women at the scene who said a man in an early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban attempted to kidnap them.

The first woman was able to run away as the suspect exited the vehicle and tried to chase her down on foot.

A few minutes after returning to the Suburban, the suspect saw the second woman and attempted to lure her into the vehicle.

She also tried to run away but the suspect grabbed her and put her in the vehicle, the news release stated.

The woman was able to escape before the suspect got back into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The suspect was described as a 30 to 50 year old man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches, to 6 feet tall with a medium build and possibly a dark-colored mustache.

The Suburban has damage to the front end and a tow hitch. It has a California license plate with a number similar to 7PHW758, according to the Police Department.

The two victims said they were not together and just happened to be in the same area at the time.

“This is an unusual occurrence for this area, but it is important that any females deciding to walk in the area be extra vigilant. Walk with a partner and always be aware of your surroundings. We are working hard to identify the suspect who committed this crime,” Sgt. Esqueda said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.