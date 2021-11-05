Search on for multiple vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash that left man dead in Santa Ana

Police are searching for two vehicles believed to have fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Santa Ana early Friday morning.

The pedestrian was struck about 1:20 a.m. on Fairview Street just north of McFadden Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man down in the northbound lanes suffering from major head trauma, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department confirmed.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck by at least two vehicles that fled the scene.

Debris from a Mercedes-Benz and a Hyundai were found at the crash site.

No suspect descriptions were available.

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the incident apparently stayed at the scene to help.

Authorities are searching the area for any surveillance video that will assist in identifying the drivers involved.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash, but it is unclear if weather conditions were a factor.

The northbound lanes of Fairview Street remained closed for several hours during the investigation Friday morning.