Search resumes for missing swimmer who apparently fell off raft outside Redondo Beach Harbor

Rescue teams are resuming their search Tuesday for a missing swimmer who apparently fell off a raft outside the Redondo Beach Harbor Monday night.
A report of an overturned raft with a swimmer in the water came in about 8:48 p.m., a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.
Lifeguards and land-based units searched for the missing swimmer with no luck, an L.A. County Lifeguards tweet stated.
The U.S. Coast Guard was also informed and sent a response team.
With no leads on the location of the missing swimmer, officials decided to suspend the search at about 10:38 p.m., the Fire Department spokesperson said.
Rescuers returned to continue the search at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a tweet from the lifeguards stated.
Lifeguards, along with the Redondo Beach Police Department, will be searching the shoreline.
An aerial search will be conducted by the Coast Guard, and a lifeguard dive team has also been called, according to the tweet.
No description of the missing swimmer has been released.