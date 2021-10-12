Search resumes for missing swimmer who apparently fell off raft outside Redondo Beach Harbor

A lifeguard rescue team resumed their search for a missing swimmer near Redondo Beach on Oct. 12, 2021. (L.A. Co. Lifeguards)

Rescue teams are resuming their search Tuesday for a missing swimmer who apparently fell off a raft outside the Redondo Beach Harbor Monday night.

A report of an overturned raft with a swimmer in the water came in about 8:48 p.m., a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

Lifeguards and land-based units searched for the missing swimmer with no luck, an L.A. County Lifeguards tweet stated.

*UPDATE* #PierIC – As of 0800 the search continues. Land-based patrols will be conducted by @lacolifeguards and @RedondoBeachPD. An aerial search is being performed by the @USCG and a sub-surface search is being conducted by @lacolifeguards Dive team. pic.twitter.com/4etRUTDS8t — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) October 12, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard was also informed and sent a response team.

With no leads on the location of the missing swimmer, officials decided to suspend the search at about 10:38 p.m., the Fire Department spokesperson said.

Rescuers returned to continue the search at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a tweet from the lifeguards stated.

Lifeguards, along with the Redondo Beach Police Department, will be searching the shoreline.

An aerial search will be conducted by the Coast Guard, and a lifeguard dive team has also been called, according to the tweet.

No description of the missing swimmer has been released.