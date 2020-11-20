Search resumes for swimmer who disappeared off Dockweiler Beach Thursday

Crews prepare to search for a swimmer who disappeared off Dockweiler Beach on Nov. 19, 2020. (Los Angeles County Lifeguards)

Dive crews are reentering the water Friday in search of a swimmer who disappeared off Dockweiler Beach Thursday afternoon.

The missing swimmer was first reported about 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Lifeguards stated in a tweet.

An eight-member dive team, along with eight free divers, searched the waters until about 5 p.m. but were unable to find the swimmer.

Although the divers left the water, lifeguards continued to patrol the shoreline through the evening.

Officials stated that divers resumed their search about 8 a.m. Friday.

The swimmer was described as a male adult by a L.A. County Lifeguards spokesperson John Zimpelman.

No further information on the swimmer has been released.

#DelReyIC *Update* @lacolifeguards #DIVE1 have resumed the subsurface search for the missing swimmer off of dockweiler beach this morning at 0800. @SEBLASD is on scene conducting aerial & side-scanning sonar searches. pic.twitter.com/oYmjcWj1hW — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 20, 2020