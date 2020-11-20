Search resumes for swimmer who disappeared off Dockweiler Beach Thursday

Dive crews are reentering the water Friday in search of a swimmer who disappeared off Dockweiler Beach Thursday afternoon.
The missing swimmer was first reported about 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Lifeguards stated in a tweet.
An eight-member dive team, along with eight free divers, searched the waters until about 5 p.m. but were unable to find the swimmer.
Although the divers left the water, lifeguards continued to patrol the shoreline through the evening.
Officials stated that divers resumed their search about 8 a.m. Friday.
The swimmer was described as a male adult by a L.A. County Lifeguards spokesperson John Zimpelman.
No further information on the swimmer has been released.