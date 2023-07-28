Colin Walker as seen in an undated photo.

The body of a hiker who went missing in Monrovia Canyon Park earlier this month was found by search and rescue team members Tuesday.

“While the outcome of the search is not what we hoped for, the team never wavered in our commitment to finding Mr. Walker,” the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Colin Walker, 53, had last been seen on security video from a nearby home walking towards the park’s trailhead on July 16.

Efforts to find Walker were scaled back after Sunday, July 23, but there were still team members who continued to search.

A crew member eventually found Walker in “difficult and steep terrain above the City of Monrovia,” the post read.

Helicopter support from the Los Angeles County Fire Department was used to bring Walker’s body out of the mountains.

The Sierra Madre Search and Rescue team described themselves in the post as trained, unpaid professional rescuers with a passion for the mountains.

“Mr. Walker shared this passion for the outdoors, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,“ the post read.