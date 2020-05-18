Search resumes Monday for missing swimmer near Venice Beach

The search is resuming Monday for a missing 39-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the water near Venice Beach Sunday afternoon.

Ten divers are scheduled to go out in a boat and target specific areas with sonar technology, officials told KTLA.

The swimmer was last seen in the water with his son about 4 p.m. Sunday when the two apparently got caught in some strong rip currents.

Life guards went in and rescued the 10-year-old boy but were then unable to locate the father.

The child was evaluated after the rescue and did not require hospitalization.

Rescue crews in the water and in the air looked for the missing father but called off the search about 8 p.m.

Officials were concerned about the safety of the divers when they ended the search.

“It’s not very safe to dive during night time hours,” Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguard specialist Pono Barnes said.

TMZ has identified the missing swimmer as former WWE star Shad Gaspard. Officials have not identified the missing swimmer but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Scharder described him as a black man in his 30s.

An Instagram story posted on the account of silianagaspard stated that Shad Gaspard disappeared Sunday from Marina del Rey, which is adjacent to Venice Beach, and asked for help looking for him.