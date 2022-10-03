A Coast Guard helicopter is seen in this file image taken on Sept. 30, 2022. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with local responders to search for a diver reported missing Monday morning near Catalina.

The dive ship “Cee Ray” reported the unidentified diver missing around 2:10 a.m., the Coast Guard stated in a news release.

Two helicopter crews and a response boat crew were initially launched to search for the diver.

Coast Guard assets will continue their search and rescue operations with the help of Baywatch Cabrillo an Baywatch Avalon, the news release stated.

No further details about the diver or the circumstances surrounding the disappearance were immediately available.