Search underway for gunman who fatally shot man in San Fernando laundromat

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally shot a young man in a San Fernando laundromat early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. at the business located near the intersection of North Maclay Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Arriving officers found a man in his early 20s down inside the laundromat suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Alfred said.

Investigators believe an altercation took place between the victim and the gunman outside the laundromat. The victim was likely shot when he entered the laundromat in an attempt to flee the gunman, Alfred said.

The shots came from outside the business, Alfred said.

Eight or nine other people were inside the laundromat at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the building.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined but Alfred said it “ has all the earmarks of being gang related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.