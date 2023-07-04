Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a 36-year-old man igniting fireworks in the street in Wilmington Monday night and then fled the scene.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene, located at 710 N. Fries Avenue, near a Food 4 Less grocery store, at around 9:10 p.m. on reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, police told KTLA.

The victim, identified by friends as Juan Aeryan, was lighting fireworks in the street when he was struck by an SUV driver described only as a Hispanic female, police confirmed.

Authorities said the force of the impact threw the 36-year-old several hundred feet where he came to a stop partially underneath another vehicle exiting the shopping center parking lot. That driver remained at the scene.

The driver of the SUV never stopped and was last seen traveling northbound on Fries Avenue from G Street.

Photo of Juan Aeryan, 36, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while lighting off fireworks in the street in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (Richard Smith)

Bystanders at the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

Police on the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

Police on the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

Police and bystanders at the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

LAFD personnel at the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington on July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

Friends of Aeryan said the father of three, who recently got engaged and was scheduled to be married next year, was visiting Wilmington to enjoy an early Fourth of July celebration.

“He was one of my best friends. I’ve known him for 23 years,” Richard Smith said of the victim. “It sucks. I don’t know what to feel right now, everything is happening so fast. He was a good hardworking dude, loved his family, loved his friends. Good guy, good man.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the deadly hit-and-run is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.