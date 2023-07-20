Authorities are searching for a man who is considered “a threat to the public” after he was linked to several separate assaults in Los Angeles.

According to the LASD, 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia is wanted in connection with six assaults across the L.A. area, including a 67-year-old woman who was brutally beaten in her garden in East Los Angeles on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Rosalina Martinez, was working in her yard at 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning when Garcia punched her in the face several times and pulled down her pants and underwear. In an interview with KTLA, Martinez said that she believes Garcia tried to rape her.

The assault spree Garcia is connected with began on July 10, when he sexually assaulted a victim and attempted to remove her clothing as she was walking under the 110 Freeway near Olympic Boulevard and LA Live Way, police said.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

Garcia is listed at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, grey shorts, white shoes with red laces and a black and red Gucci satchel in cell phone video taken shortly after he attacked Martinez.

Jail records indicate that the 21-year-old suspect has been arrested several times in the past; he was last booked on suspicion of felony assault two years ago but was eventually released.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station at 323-264-4151. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.