Search underway for suspects who forcibly stole dog from woman in North Hollywood

Authorities have launched the search for two suspects after they brazenly stole a woman’s dog early Tuesday morning. 

Information from a Los Angeles Police Department release indicates that officers with the North Hollywood Division responded to a radio call of a robbery in the 11000 block of Burbank Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m. 

“The investigation revealed that a victim entered the business with her dog on a leash,” LAPD said in a release. “Shortly after, two suspects entered the business and, seemingly unprovoked, attacked the victim and used bodily force to remove the dog from her possession.” 

The dog has been identified as an 11-year-old Pitbull-Rhodesian Ridgeback mix named Drake. According to photos released by the LAPD, Drake has a zig-zag mark on his back. 

The suspects have been described as a Black female wearing a black shirt and ripped black jeans with black shoes and a Hispanic man wearing a black and white sweater with blue jeans and white shoes. 

Anyone with information on the suspects and/or Drake’s whereabouts is urged to contact North Hollywood Robbery Detectives Noah Stone and Chris Phillips at 818-754-8424. 

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website at www.lacrimestoppers.org 