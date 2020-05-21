Search for possible missing swimmer off Manhattan Beach ends after no ‘outstanding missing persons’ reported: Officials

A search for a possible missing swimmer off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Thursday morning has ended after the city’s police agency said there were no “outstanding missing persons” reported.

Search and rescue crews began combing the waters off the coastline after a standup paddleboarder reported seeing something in the water off 34th Street around 10:35 a.m., according to the the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Five divers on surfboards and 15 free divers searched the water for a missing swimmer, while the Fire Department’s Air Operations Division also assisted overhead, officials said.

Despite saturating the area, lifeguards did not find anyone in the water, according to public information officer Pono Barnes. The search was called off shortly before noon.

In a tweet, the agency noted that the Manhattan Beach Police Department indicated it had no outstanding reports of anyone missing.

#OceanIC *update* all @LACoLifeguards sub surface searches have been concluded. LG beach units and Baywatch rescue boats will remain on seen patrolling. pic.twitter.com/7xBbhufyDI — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 21, 2020

Beach units and Baywatch rescue boats will continue patrolling the area, according to the Fire Department.

The search occurred a day after and a few miles south of where the body of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard was discovered.

Gaspard, 39, and his 10-year-old son had been swimming near Venice Beach Sunday afternoon when the pair got caught in dangerous surf, officials said.

Crews managed to bring the boy out of the water safely but could not find Gaspard after he was hit by a wave and pulled out to sea.

A citizen found his body around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near 27th Avenue and Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Lifeguard Division performed 452 ocean rescues between last Friday and Saturday.

After two swimmers were rescued off Torrance Beach Wednesday afternoon, the agency warned that there are “many rip currents throughout the area.”

Ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, they advised people to check for ocean conditions and beach hazards before going into the water, and to swim and surf in front of an open lifeguard stand.

#OceanIC @LACoLifeguards are responding to a reported missing off 34th street in manhattan beach. Updates to follow #breaking pic.twitter.com/9Jpu1WTVCK — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 21, 2020