Search underway for whoever vandalized more than a dozen vehicles in ‘quiet’ Canoga Park neighborhood

The search is on Friday for whoever vandalized multiple vehicles overnight in a “quiet” Canoga Park neighborhood.

Jesus Casterjon said it was about midnight when he heard the sound of a window smashing and went to wake up his dad.

They looked outside but didn’t see anything, Casterjon said. He found out several hours later that someone had vandalized about 15 vehicles in his neighborhood.

Casterjon’s father, Francisco Casterjon, said he's never seen anything like it in the 15 years he's lived there.

“This is not normal. Everything here is quiet,” Francisco Casterjon said of the neighborhood located on Variel Avenue between Parthenia Street and Roscoe Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed several vehicles with broken windshields, including some which were completely smashed in.

No suspects were said to be in custody Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police department at 800-222-8477.