Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

The reason for the search was not immediately known. However, the Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the non-profit, Peace Over Violence, which is run by a close associate of Kuehl’s, Alene Tchekmedyian of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The investigation involves allegations that the nonprofit was improperly awarded a series of contracts pushed by Kuehl’s office.

Kuehl was home at the time when investigators arrived around 7 a.m. Wednesday and spoke to reporters outside shortly afterward.

“This strikes me as being part of a sort of bogus, non-investigation. There is no investigation going on that would support this warrant,” Kuehl said.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin came to the defense of Kuehl and blasted Sheriff Alex Villanueva on social media.

“A corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics is conducting a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt against @SheilaKuehl, a public official of the highest integrity,” Bonin tweeted.

Authorities also served a warrant at the Los Angeles Metro Headquarters building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.